BreakingNews
Suspect in custody after 18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton Saturday

South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

South Africa’s Electoral Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma can run for office as a lawmaker in the upcoming election, overturning an earlier decision that had barred him from contesting the polls

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Electoral Court on Tuesday ruled that former President Jacob Zuma can run for office as a lawmaker in the upcoming election, overturning an earlier decision that had barred him from contesting the polls.

The decision paves the way for Zuma to run for president on behalf of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, a new political organization that he joined last year after denouncing the ruling African National Congress party that he once led.

The Independent Electoral Commission had earlier ruled that Zuma could not run for office due to his criminal record, after it received an objection against his candidature.

South Africa’s constitution does not allow people who have been convicted of a crime and sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine to stand for elections as lawmakers.

Zuma was convicted and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment in 2021 for defying a court order to appear before a judicial commission probing corruption allegations in government and state-owned companies during his presidential term from 2009 to 2018.

However, in a brief court order released on Tuesday, the court announced that an appeal by Zuma and his party was successful and that the objection against his candidature had been dismissed.

In Other News
1
If you're retired or about to retire, think carefully about your tax...
2
Floodwaters swept a bus from a bridge in Kenya. All passengers survived
3
New WIC rules include more money for fruits and veggies. They also...
4
Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country...
5
South Korea's president faces a major test in a crucial parliamentary...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top