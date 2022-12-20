South African leader urges his ANC party to fight corruption

According to Ramaphosa, unity within the party is necessary to deal with South Africa's daunting array of problems including nationwide power cuts of more than 7 hours per day and an unemployment rate of 35%.

Cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, one of the members of parliament who defied the ANC and voted in favor of impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, may face party disciplinary action for his disobedience. After Ramaphosa's reelection as party leader she said she hoped for a better ANC.

“I hope that the future can be better for the ANC, that it can be stronger and that it can be more responsive to the people, that we can serve the people better," said Dlamini-Zuma on the sidelines of the conference. “I hope that the people can trust the ANC.”

The leadership race took up virtually all the time of the 5-day ANC conference and delegates did not have time to debate and adopt new policies. Nor has it announced the results of the vote to elect the 80 members of the National Executive Committee.

The conference will reconvene in January to finalize its policy reports, newly-elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Tuesday. The conference experienced major delays during the registration of delegates.