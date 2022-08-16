South African miners mark 10th anniversary of killings

The Marikana killings were preceded by days of violence in which 10 other people were killed, including police and security guards.

Videos of police opening fire on the miners shocked South Africa and were broadcast across the world, sparking outrage and leading to a commission of inquiry to investigate the police actions. Although the official investigation found police responsible for the killings, no one has been charged with the deaths.

The government has paid more than 170 million rands (more than $10 million) in compensation to 280 claimants, mainly the families of the slain mineworkers and those injured that day or who were wrongfully arrested, it said in a statement earlier this month.

There are still 24 claims to be addressed by the end of August, according to the government.