South African president confronted in parliament for 2nd day

Parliamentary proceedings descended into chaos for the second day running prompting the Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to order the removal of several lawmakers.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, saying his farm got the money from selling animals and that he had reported the theft to his presidential protection unit.

Ramaphosa on Friday told lawmakers that the robbery was under investigation and that “the law must be able to take its course”.

“I have listened very carefully to the views of members of this house who have raised thoughts, suggestions and proposals on this matter," said Ramaphosa. “Some of the views have been to counsel me, and yet others have been laced with insults. I will not respond to insults, but will say that the counsel and suggestions that have been made raise points that I will consider.”

The scandal comes as Ramaphosa faces challenges from rivals within his party, the ruling African National Congress, ahead of his bid to be re-elected the party's president at its national conference in December.