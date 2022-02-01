South African president gets new report detailing corruption

Announcing the release of the report, Ramaphosa said in a statement the investigation is a step toward dealing with South Africa's scourge of corruption.

“During the course of the past four years the commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture (corruption)," Ramaphosa said.

“We should now apply our energies to the commission’s recommendations and take the necessary steps to make sure we never face this onslaught on public resources and on the fabric of our society,” he said.

The first part of the report, which was handed over to Ramaphosa last month, documented corruption at the state-owned South African Airways, which has amassed large debts and has received substantial bailouts from successive governments.

The third and final portion of the report is expected to be turned over to Ramaphosa soon. The president has vowed to take action on the commission's reports, including pressing criminal charges, by the end of June this year.