South African president to attend funeral for 21 teenagers

A somber mood hangs over the neighborhood surrounding the rundown tavern, where some residents have placed wreaths and flowers. Authorities have closed the bar, amid questions of how so many underage teenagers could have gathered in an establishment selling alcohol after midnight on June 26.

Community members say there is a well-known problem of underage drinking.

The stench of alcohol still lingers inside the club where the floor is littered with broken bottles of beer, cider and wine. Police have finished investigations at the bar so it is no longer cordoned off as a crime scene and security allowed journalists to briefly view the premises.

Handbags, sneakers, and hair weaves are also strewn across the floor, an indication of the chaos on the deadly night.

Ramaphosa will be attending the service amid several challenges including South Africa's extended power cuts, wide-ranging allegations of corruption and questions about large amounts of cash reportedly found hidden in furniture in the president's game farm.

In addition to a speech by Ramaphosa, the funeral service is to include hymns by local choirs and addresses by religious and community leaders.

Following the service, the families will bury the teens' bodies in various cemeteries around the area.