South African president's future considered by ruling party

Ramaphosa is facing calls from his detractors within the party and from opposition parties to step down after the report suggested he may have breached anti-corruption laws in failing to properly report the theft to the police and raised questions about the source of the money.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the money was from the sale of animals on his farm and that he had reported the matter to the head of his presidential protection unit.

The meeting is to decide on the way forward regarding the matter, and would instruct its lawmakers in Parliament on how to handle Tuesday’s parliamentary debate and vote, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe told reporters on Monday.

“We know that the release of the section 89 report has attracted great public interest as it relates to the future of the African National Congress and its leader, in the person of the president.

“We can assure you that the ANC is capable of managing all of this, we have done so in the past and we are going to do so now,” said Mabe.

Ramaphosa briefly attended the meeting and recused himself as it was discussing a matter affecting him personally, said Mabe.

Ramaphosa was also recused from a meeting of the party's national working committee, which took place on Sunday.

The ANC's national executive committee, with 86 members, is the party’s highest decision-making body and has the power to force the president to resign and to instruct its lawmakers on how to vote on various matters.

The ANC still maintains a majority of seats in Parliament, enough to block a vote by all opposition parties to begin impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa.

Earlier, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced that a request by one of the opposition parties to have a secret ballot had been declined by Parliament.

Credit: Jerome Delay Credit: Jerome Delay

