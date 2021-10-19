South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Julian Tang, a virologist at Britain's University of Leicester, was perplexed by the decision.

“It's a strange connection to make,” he said, explaining that while past concerns have been raised about using the particular virus vector in Sputnik V, much remains uncertain. “It's not the vector that caused HIV so you can't just blame it on that,” Tang said.

The vaccine made by AstraZeneca uses a related chimpanzee adenovirus; both it and the Johnson & Johnson shot have been approved in South Africa.

The Russian makers of Sputnik V, the Gamaleya Institute, couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Amid widespread vaccine hesitancy in Russia, authorities have struggled to convince people to get vaccinated and the immunization rate in the country has remained stubbornly low, at about 32%, despite availability of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V is currently also being considered for authorization by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency. The shot has been given the green light in more than 70 countries. To date no significant safety problems have been identified.

___

AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng reported from London.

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.