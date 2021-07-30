South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo

Minutes after Hungary’s Kristof Milak took down the mark in the first semifinal heat, Dressel went even faster with a time of 49.71 seconds in the second heat.

It was the third-fastest time in history and left Milak as the second-fastest qualifier at 50.31.

In the preliminaries, Dressel tied the former Olympic record of 50.39 set by Singapore’s Joseph Schooling to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

Dressel will be a big favorite in Saturday morning’s final, though he could get pushed by Milak. The Hungarian already won the 200 fly with a dominating victory.

Dressel picked up the first individual gold medal of his career with a win in the 100 freestyle.

Paul Newberry is an Atlanta-based national writer and sports columnist covering his 14th Olympics. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Tatjana Schoenmaker, right, of South Africa, celebrates after her women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal as Annie Lazor, of the United States, watches at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Tatjana Schoenmaker, right, of South Africa, celebrates after her women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal with Annie Lazor, of the United States, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, after winning a men's 100-meter butterfly semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, after swimming to victory in a men's 100m butterfly semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, swims to victory in a men's 100m butterfly semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson