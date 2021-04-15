South African youth project pays tribute to Prince Philip

“It’s an amazing non-formal education program that empowers young people with various universal skills such as leadership, teamwork, confidence, being able to adapt to new environments," said Matuludi. "All those soft skills that are required (in life) but are not necessarily attained in a classroom.”

Sinehlanhla Mthethwa has been dancing in the Jabulile group for the past 6 years and has dreams of starting her own group in the near future.

“I want to open my own group and give people knowledge that I have from dancing,” she added. “It has helped me gain more skills and it saved me from being involved in things such as substance abuse, drug abuse, and alcohol abuse.”

Karen Melaphi, 34, is a choreographer who also teaches the marimba and started out in the Jabulile program 16 years ago.

“I have a passion for transferring skills to young people to develop young kids so that they cannot do bad things around the street because nowadays most people are smoking drugs," she said. “I teach them discipline and respect through arts and culture.”