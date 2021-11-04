South Africa's ANC party sees big decline in local elections

Not only did voters not support the ANC, most did not bother to vote. Although voting day was declared a public holiday, turnout was 47% of registered voters, more than 10% lower than in previous elections.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, failed to take advantage of the ANC's declining support, seeing its share of votes decline by about 5% since the previous local elections in 2016.

More than 60 urban councils have no party holding a clear majority, meaning that coalitions will need to be formed. Some new parties won significant minority shares, such as ActionSA which won 16% of the vote in Johannesburg, and will have strategic leverage in the coalitions that the major parties will have to form in the coming days.