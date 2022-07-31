South Africa's ANC says economy, corruption are priorities

According to Ramaphosa, the delegates also expressed concern about the country’s electricity crisis, which has resulted in nationwide rolling power cuts which have hit businesses and households as the state power utility Eskom fails to keep the lights on.

The delegates supported the government's efforts to address the power cuts.

“We have recognized that our economic progress requires a secure supply of affordable and sustainable energy," said Ramaphosa.

“The conference has endorsed the actions recently announced by the government to improve the performance of Eskom’s existing power stations and to add new generation capacity to the grid as quickly as possible,” said Ramaphosa.

The party’s contentious step-aside policy, which requires party leaders accused of corruption to step down from their positions, was endorsed by the conference despite some opposition from rival factions within the party.

Delegates from the KwaZulu-Natal province who remain loyal to former President Jacob Zuma, have argued that the step-aside rule is not implemented consistently and is used by Ramaphosa to silence political rivals.

The policies agreed on at the conference are expected to be adopted at the national conference in December, where Ramaphosa will be seeking re-election as the party’s leader.

Combined Shape Caption President of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa delivers his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Combined Shape Caption President of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa delivers his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Combined Shape Caption President of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa delivers his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Combined Shape Caption President of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa delivers his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Combined Shape Caption Former president Thabo Mbeki looks on as ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa speaks during his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Combined Shape Caption Former president Thabo Mbeki looks on as ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa speaks during his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Combined Shape Caption Former president Thabo Mbeki looks on as ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa prepares to speaks for his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Combined Shape Caption Former president Thabo Mbeki looks on as ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa prepares to speaks for his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Combined Shape Caption President of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa delivers his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe Combined Shape Caption President of ruling African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa President Ramaphosa delivers his closing speech for the 6th National Policy Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe