South Africa's ex-president says he is ready for graft trial

De Lille was in court Monday and has been asked to appear when the trial resumes next week.

Several ANC leaders and a crowd of Zuma's supporters dressed in colorful ANC outfits showed up at the courthouse to demonstrate their backing for the former president.

Zuma’s trial starts as the ANC party is torn between President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has pledged to root out corruption, and a faction supporting Zuma and others accused of graft. One of Zuma's most prominent supporters is Ace Magashule, who has been suspended as the party's secretary-general because he is also facing criminal corruption charges.

A defiant Magashule told supporters in front of the courthouse that he would not be silenced even though the terms of his suspension specify that he may not publicly mobilize or address ANC supporters.

“Nobody under a democracy will ban me, nobody will remove the ANC from me," he said.

Former ANC member of parliament Tony Yengeni, who was found guilty of corruption in 2003 and served a prison sentence, also attended the opening of the trial and voiced his support for Zuma.

“This is nothing else but a political trial. President Zuma is being persecuted. No trial in South Africa has ever taken this long, where a person has been coming to court for 20 years,” Yengeni told supporters outside court.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, in the High Court in Pietermaritburg, South Africa, Monday, May 17, 2021. Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to an arms deal. (AP Photo/Rogan Ward/Pool) Credit: Rogan Ward Credit: Rogan Ward

