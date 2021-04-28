South Africa's Ramaphosa says corruption has damaged country

Zuma has refused to testify before the commission in defiance of court orders for him to do so. Zuma risks being sent to jail for contempt of court. He also is charged with corruption in the state purchase of arms.

Ramaphosa was Zuma's deputy president from 2014 until 2018 when he succeeded Zuma.

During his testimony, Ramaphosa admitted that “a lot had gone terribly wrong” in the country while Zuma was president as the leader of the African National Congress, the party of Nelson Mandela that has ruled South Africa since the end of the racist system of apartheid in 1994.

“State capture took place under our watch,” said Ramaphosa, who became the ANC's leader vowing to root out corruption. He said the graft was “hidden and masked” and is only now being exposed in detail.

Ramaposa's first day of testimony comes a few days after the British government imposed sanctions on members of the Gupta family for evidence of their involvement in corruption in South Africa. The U.S. similar sanctions on Gupta family members last year.

Ramaphosa will continue his evidence on Thursday, where he is expected to face questions about political funding for his 2017 presidential campaign.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, at his appearance, on behalf of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into alleged corruption, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Ramaphosa is compelled to answer under oath questions about his oversight role. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

