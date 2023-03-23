South Africa's Ramaphosa welcomes Belgium's King Philippe

The effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were also to be discussed between the two leaders, with Ramaphosa emphasizing that South Africa supports a peaceful solution to the war. South Africa has not publicly criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We look forward to sharing our perspectives on the conflict during our meeting, and to learn more about Belgium’s stance. It is also important to consider the impact of the conflict on the international economy, especially with regards to global food and energy security,” Ramaphosa said ahead of meeting privately with the king.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said Belgium understands South Africa’s stance on the war in Ukraine and urged South Africa to use its “channels of communications to advance on a path toward peace.”

“I think this is the major foreign policy issue for Europe and it will likely remain so, I’m afraid, for the next months. We are fully committed to help Ukraine defend itself. We see this as essential to defend European security but also the U.N. Charter’s principle," said Lahbib.

“We have always looked up to South Africa as a key partner for peace and the defence of human rights and basic international principles,” said Lahbib.

The Belgian monarchs are expected to engage with South Africa’s business, academic and civil society in Johannesburg and Cape Town over the next few days and visit historical and cultural sites.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP