South Africa's ruling party must regain support, says leader

Zuma’s refusal to appear before the commission of inquiry saw him sentenced to 15 months in prison in July last year, which sparked riots that descended into widespread looting and destruction of property in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. More than 340 people died in the rioting.

The ANC came to power in 1994 when the country’s first democratic elections were held and Mandela became the first Black president.

However its support has declined in recent years and it received less than 50% of votes cast in local elections in October, its worst-ever performance at the polls.

Ramaphosa said many who supported the ANC had punished it by not voting.

“Many citizens demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the ANC and its performance by staying away from the polls,” he said Saturday.

The ANC is set to hold its national elective conference later this year, where Ramaphosa is expected to seek a second term as the party’s leader. But he faces significant opposition from those still loyal to Zuma.

The African National Congress was founded in 1912 to oppose white minority rule and to campaign for Black South Africans to have full democratic rights.

Just 2,000 attended the ANC's anniversary event as a result of COVID-19 measures which limit outdoor public gatherings to 2,000 people.

Caption African National Congress party (ANC) supporters who could not access the party's 110th birthday celebration at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba stadium, sit by their car, in Polokwane, South Africa, Saturday Jan. 8, 2022. Because of coronavirus regulations, only 2000 could attend the anniversary , amid deep divisions, graft allegations and broad challenges that saw the ANC perform dismally in local government elections last year. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption An African National Congress party (ANC) supporter who could not access the party's 110th birthday celebration at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba stadium stands outside the gates Saturday Jan. 8, 2022. Because of coronavirus regulations, only 2000 could attend the anniversary amid deep divisions, graft allegations and broad challenges that saw the ANC perform dismally in local government elections last year. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption An African National Congress party (ANC) supporter who could not access the party's 110th birthday celebration at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba stadium, sits outside the entrance, in Polokwane, South Africa, Saturday Jan. 8, 2022. Because of coronavirus regulations, only 2000 could attend the anniversary , amid deep divisions, graft allegations and broad challenges that saw the ANC perform dismally in local government elections last year. ( (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)