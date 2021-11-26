South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January

The 4th Circuit had originally planned to hear the case the week of Dec. 6. That's a week after the U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge to Mississippi's new abortion law. South Carolina's law has been blocked, pending the outcome of that legal challenge.

Mississippi wants the high court to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, telling the court it should overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that prevents states from banning abortion before viability.

South Carolina is among a dozen states awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Texas' abortion law — the most restrictive in the nation — which bans abortions as early as six weeks and has no exceptions for rape or incest.

Its unique enforcement mechanism also allows anyone — even someone outside Texas — to sue an abortion provider, or anyone else who may have helped someone get an abortion after the limit, and seek financial damages of up to $10,000 per defendant.

In July, 20 mostly Republican-led states went on record in support of South Carolina's law, arguing that a federal judge was wrong to pause the entire measure instead of just the provision being challenged. Several months later, 20 Democratic attorneys general voiced support for the legal challenge to South Carolina's law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if women cross borders to seek care.

___

