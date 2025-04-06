Breaking: Nationwide protests include Dayton, Springfield, area cities

South Carolina and UConn meet in another national showdown for women's NCAA Tournament title

Dawn Staley and South Carolina hope to finish off a second straight season with an NCAA championship, which would give the Gamecocks a third women's basketball title in four years
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of a national semifinal Final Four game against Texas during the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of a national semifinal Final Four game against Texas during the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Nation & World
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina hope to finish off a second straight season with an NCAA championship, which would give the Gamecocks a third title in four years.

To do so, they'll need to beat Paige Bueckers and UConn on Sunday.

A victory by Staley's squad would give her four titles — tying her with Kim Mulkey for the third most behind UConn's Geno Auriemma (11) and Tennessee's Pat Summitt (8). The Gamecocks would join the Huskies and Lady Vols as the only schools to ever win three championships in a four-year span.

Meanwhile, it’s been nine years since Auriemma’s team won the championship, which capped off a run of four consecutive titles from 2013-16.

UConn has reached the title game only once since 2016, and during that drought it has come up on the short end of heartbreaking last-second losses in the Final Four on buzzer-beaters. The Huskies’ last title game appearance came in 2022 when Staley’s team beat UConn to start the Gamecocks’ current run of success, a game that ended Auriemma’s perfect record in title games.

The only UConn player who saw significant time in the title game three years ago against South Carolina was Bueckers. She'll be playing in her final game for UConn hoping to leave the school with a championship, joining many other Huskies greats who have played for Auriemma.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma motions to players during the first half of a national semifinal Final Four game against UCLA during the first half during the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a national semifinal Final Four game against UCLA during the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao shoots during practice at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn head coach Gene Auriemma directs players during practice at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn guard Paige Bueckers warms up with teammates during practice at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts (21) brings the ball up the court against Texas during the second half of a national semifinal Final Four game during the women's NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after barrage of rain and...
2
Second child died from measles-related causes in West Texas, where...
3
Pope makes surprise appearance at St. Peter’s Square, 2 weeks after...
4
Moroccans protest Israel's offensive in Gaza and take aim at Trump
5
France's far-right supporters rally in Paris against Le Pen's...