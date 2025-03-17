South Carolina apartment complex holds vigil for Walter the alligator

Neighbors in the apartment complex near Charleston said Walter had been hanging around the complex for more than a decade, not only earning a name but a little fame.

Vigil organizer Rebekah Cole told the TV station that people with pets and children could walk right past Walter and not be bothered.

“He was a piece of the community. Even though he was a cold blooded animal, we all loved him and it tore us all up,” Cole said.

In a February 2024 Facebook post, Daniel Island Village marked warmer weather after the winter chill with a photo of the alligator hanging out by a pond.

“Daylight savings time is coming to an end! It is getting warmer out! Daniel Island Village is on the verge of a beautiful blossom! The proof is in the pudding, WALTER is OUT!!” the post read.

Alligators are a threatened and federally protected species, but state law allows permits to be given to kill or remove them if they threaten people.

At least six people have been killed by alligators in South Carolina in the past decade.

The statement last week from property managers said Walter's death followed state law and “news about his passing can be distressing and (we) sincerely appreciate your understanding.”

“In the future, please continue to abide by posted signage about not feeding wildlife, including alligators. For everyone’s safety, if you observe displaced wildlife in our community, please do not interfere,” the property management said.