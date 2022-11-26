South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win

That's when Wells, the James Madison transfer, broke behind the defense for a 72-yard scoring catch two plays later.

After Clemson's three-and-out, Rattler moved the Gamecocks to the Tigers 10 before Jeter connected for a 35-yard kick to go 10 of 10 on the season.

Clemson had no answer after South Carolina took the lead. The Tigers managed only 15 yards on three series as DJ Uiagalelei went a combined 0-of-6 passing with an interception.

Clemson got the ball back a final time with 2:09 left, but Antonio Williams fumbled on a punt return and South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori recovered.

The Gamecocks went wild in celebration, rushing to the team's fans and band in Death Valley's West end zone.

Wells wrapped it up with his final catch for a first down with 1:04 left. Rattler took the final snap and heaved the ball high in the air in joy.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks probably wish there was more left to the season. It's been a landmark regular season in Shane Beamer's second season as coach, with wins over ranked Kentucky, vs. Texas A&M and against the seemingly CFP-bound Vols before beating rival Clemson.

Clemson: This was not the way the Tigers hoped to head into the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. Clemson needed to win out and defeat the Tar Heels for any chance to reach the College Football Playoff.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will await its bowl destination.

Clemson will face North Carolina in the ACC championship game next Saturday.

