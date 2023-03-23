South Carolina comptroller to resign after $3.5B error

Eckstrom has said the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report overstated the state's cash position by double counting the money sent to colleges and universities. The mistake went unsolved until a junior staffer fixed the error this fall.

Officials have said the misstatement did not impact the actual state budget. But lawmakers initially alarmed by Eckstrom's inconsistent testimony slammed the failure to fulfill one of his primary constitutional duties of publishing an accurate account of state finances.

The fallout for the state agency that typically flies under the radar is expected to continue. A Senate subcommittee recently approved a joint resolution that would let voters decide whether the comptroller general should continue as an elected position or be appointed by the governor. Eckstrom reiterated his support for that change Thursday in his resignation letter.

The next comptroller general may also lead a much weaker office. The investigating panel suggested its responsibilities be transferred to one or more agencies. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, an elected Republican, has testified his office could absorb the main tasks.

A certified public accountant, Eckstrom, 74, spent four years as state treasurer before assuming his current office. He has run unopposed in the past two elections and last faced a Republican primary challenger in 2010.