Breaking: Trump again singles out Springfield, immigrants in social media rant

South Carolina executes a man serving death sentences in 2 separate murders

A South Carolina man sent to death row twice for separate murders has been put to death by lethal injection in the state’s sixth execution in nine months
FILE - Defense attorney Gerald Kelly confers with defendant Stephen Stanko during a pretrial hearing at the Georgetown County Courthouse in Georgetown, S.C., Monday, July 31, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Murray, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Defense attorney Gerald Kelly confers with defendant Stephen Stanko during a pretrial hearing at the Georgetown County Courthouse in Georgetown, S.C., Monday, July 31, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Murray, Pool, File)
Nation & World
By JEFFREY COLLINS – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
X

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man sent to death row twice for separate murders was put to death Friday by lethal injection in the state's sixth execution in nine months.

Stephen Stanko, 57, was pronounced dead at 6:34 p.m.

He was executed for shooting a friend and then cleaning out his bank account in Horry County in 2005.

The execution began After a 3 1/2 minute final statement where Stanko apologized to his victims and asked not to be judged by the worst day of his life. Prison officials asked for the first dose of the powerful sedative pentobarbital.

Stanko appeared to be saying words, turned toward the families of the victims and then let out several quick breaths as his lips quivered.

Stanko appeared to stop breathing after a minute. A prison employee asked for a second dose of pentobarbital about 13 minutes later. He was announced dead about 28 minutes after the execution started.

Stanko also was serving a death sentence for killing his live-in girlfriend in her Georgetown County home hours earlier, strangling her as he raped her teenage daughter. Stanko slit the teen’s throat, but she survived.

Stanko was leaning toward dying by South Carolina's new firing squad, like the past two inmates before him. But after autopsy results from the last inmate killed by that method showed the bullets from the three volunteers nearly missed his heart, Stanko went with lethal injection.

Stanko was the last of four executions scheduled around the country this week. Florida and Alabama each put an inmate to death on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Oklahoma executed a man transferred from federal to state custody to allow his death.

The federal courts rejected Stanko's last-ditch effort to spare his life as his lawyers argued the state isn't carrying out lethal injection properly after autopsy results found fluid in the lungs of other inmates killed that way.

Also South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster refused clemency.in a phone call to prison officials minutes before the execution began.

A governor has not spared a death row inmate’s life in the previous 48 executions since South Carolina reinstated the death penalty about 50 years ago.

Protesters shielding themselves in the 84-degree heat await the planned execution of Stephen Stanko outside the Broad River Road Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C., on Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This booking photo provided by South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Stephen Stanko. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man prays the Rosary outside the gates of the Broad River Road Correctional Facility in Columbia, S.C., before the scheduled execution of Stephen Stanko on Friday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - This undated photo released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the room where inmates are executed in Columbus, S.C. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bucky Bruce protests the planned execution by lethal injection of Stephen Stanko outside the Broad River Road Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C., on Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Dr. Thomas Sachy testifies at a pretrial hearing for Stephen Stanko at the Georgetown County Courthouse in Georgetown, S.C., Monday, July 31, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Murray, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israel strikes Iran's nuclear sites and kills top generals. Iran...
2
The Latest: Hundreds of 'No Kings' protests and rallies planned for...
3
Marines take over some security in LA while cities across US prep for...
4
Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami really spring a surprise at the Club...
5
Men hit by lightning plucked from mountain in a record-high Colorado...