South Carolina remains atop women's AP Top 25 despite loss

It's the second time this season that the Gamecocks still were No. 1 after losing a game.

Kentucky jumped into the poll at No. 16 after also beating then-No. 6 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee in the SEC tournament. Kentucky was ranked for the first 11 weeks of the season before falling out in the middle of January. The Wildcats have now won 10 straight games to get back in the AP Top 25.

UConn was sixth, with Texas, Iowa — jumping four spots from No. 12 — LSU and Iowa State rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 is the only Power Five conference yet to begin its tournament.

Central Florida earned its first ranking ever, coming into the poll at No. 25. UCF has won 10 straight games and is the top seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament that begins Tuesday.

Florida, Georgia and Georgia Tech all fell out of the Top 25.

The final poll of the season will be released next Monday, a day after the NCAA announces this season's field of 68 teams.

EYE OF THE TIGER

Princeton entered the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 24 after going undefeated in the Ivy League regular season. The Tigers are 22-4 and have won 15 straight games. Princeton was last ranked for the final five weeks of the 2019-20 season. The Ivy League didn't play sports last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re very grateful to be playing this year and being back together,” Princeton coach Carla Berube said. “It was over 18 months we hadn’t been all together playing any kind of organized basketball. In November and December we were trying to figure things out and the team came to work every day and worked really, really hard.”

GAME OF THE WEEK

The Big 12 championship game will be played Sunday with Baylor looking to sweep the regular season and tournament crowns again this year.

___

