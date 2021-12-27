South Carolina, Stanford still Nos. 1-2 in women's AP Top 25

The conference has three teams in the top 10 consistently this season for the first time since the early 2000s.

No. 11 UConn saw its game against Marquette scheduled for Wednesday get wiped out because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program. The Huskies, whose last game was a loss to Louisville in the Women's Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 19, visit DePaul on Friday.

FALLING HAWKEYES

The only major movement in the poll came with Iowa dropping six spots to No. 21 after losing 74-73 at home to IUPUI. Iowa has lost two of its last three games, including one to rival Iowa State. The Hawkeyes will look to get back on track on Sunday against Illinois. Iowa, which started the season at No. 9, saw its game on Thursday against Penn State get scrapped because of COVID-19 issues within the Lady Lions' program.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Notre Dame at Duke, Sunday. The 15th-ranked Blue Devils have a first tough week in ACC play, with a trip to Virginia Tech on Thursday followed by a home game against the No. 17 Fighting Irish. Duke's lone loss this season came to No. 1 South Carolina.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 65-61. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Caption South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 65-61. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford