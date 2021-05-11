South Dakota pitcher's prosthetic arm found at recycler

Nate Riddle and Tim Kachel were the workers who found Hanson’s arm Monday night while working a shift picking out nonrecyclable items from the line.

They said they’ve seen just about everything mixed in with recyclables, but when Riddle picked out the prosthetic arm, he almost threw it away. Before he got the chance, Kachel stopped him.

“I recognized it instantly,” Kachel said, “I was jumping up and down screaming ‘Stop!’”

Kachel keeps up with news and remembered hearing Hanson’s story. He said he knew what the arm was as soon as he spotted it.

“I had no idea what was going on since he (Kachel) was freaking out, so I throw it over and he gives me the background,” Riddle said.

Riddle was skeptical about Kachel claims but let him turn the arm in to the front office. Then, on Tuesday morning, the pair’s line was paused and everybody was asked to go to the office. There they met Hanson for the first time.

“You never know what you’re going to see coming through this line,” Kachel said. “He (Hanson) was so relieved and excited, he was shaking.”

Hanson said he had lost hope on finding his prosthetic arm and was focused on fundraising for a replacement, then he got the text. While he’s happy to have recovered his missing prosthetic, he won’t be using it anymore.

“It is pretty banged up,” Hanson said. “It’s definitely been through a gauntlet it looks like. We’re still going through with the fundraiser to get a new one plus give back to the charities.”