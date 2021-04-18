South Dakota St. ends North Dakota St.’s 32-game home streak

The No. 4 Jackrabbits (5-1, 5-1) clinched the conference’s automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs in the 17th annual Dakota Marker game, which was originally scheduled for April 3, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The last home loss for the No. 2 Bison (6-2, 5-2) came against James Madison 27-17 on Dec. 16, 2016, in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. Their streak ended as the fourth-longest home winning streak in FCS history behind Georgia Southern (39, 38) and Eastern Kentucky (34).