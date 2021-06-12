South Florida investigative reporter Michele Gillen dies

Gillen moved to NBC in 1988 as a correspondent for the national news program, “Dateline.” Gillen was moved to NBC's Miami affiliate, WTVJ, in 1993 following a scandal over staged crash tests on General Motors trucks.

Gillen went to KCBS-TV in Los Angeles in 1995 and returned to Miami two years later as an investigative reporter for WFOR-CBS4. She stayed there until 2018, when the station declined to renew her contract.