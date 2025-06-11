South Korea halts loudspeaker broadcasts along border with rival North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military has shut down loudspeakers broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda along the inter-Korean border, in a move aimed at easing tensions.
The South resumed the loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year following a yearslong pause in retaliation for North Korea flying trash-laden balloons toward the South in a psychological warfare campaign.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday the move was part of efforts to “to restore trust in inter-Korean relations and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
In Other News
1
Farewell letter found at the home of the Austrian school shooter but...
2
Russian attacks kill 3 as drones hit Kharkiv and other parts of Ukraine
3
LA police swiftly enforce downtown curfew as protests against Trump's...
4
Asian shares climb after China and the US say they have a framework for...
5
A former student opens fire at an Austrian school, killing 10 and...