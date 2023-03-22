X

South Korea says North Korea test-fires cruise missiles

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
South Korea says North Korea has test-launched multiple cruise missiles toward the North’s eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched multiple cruise missiles toward the North’s eastern waters.

The launches on Wednesday are the North’s fourth weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills last week. North Korea views the drill as a preparation to attack it.

The U.S.-South Korean military drills are to end on Thursday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired “several” cruise missiles from its northeastern coastal town of Hamhung.

It says the South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing further details of the launches.

In Other News
1
Sotheby's hopes for record sale of ancient Hebrew Bible
2
Ukraine, IMF agree on $15.6 billion loan package
3
China, Japan leaders end visits to warring capitals
4
Japan's Kishida in Poland for talks after visit to Ukraine
5
Muslims in Indonesia gear up for first day of Ramadan
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top