South Korea to allow special voting for COVID-19 patients

The move comes as South Korea is struggling to suppress a fast-spreading omicron surge.

On Monday, new virus cases surpassed 50,000 for a fifth consecutive day, taking the country’s confirmed total to 1,405,246 with 7,102 deaths. The current level of new daily cases is about a 12-fold increase from mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain.

Health authorities are warning that South Korea may see up to 170,000 new daily cases by late February. As of Monday, about 232,000 people with mild or moderate symptoms are being treated at home, according to the Health Ministry.

In response to the virus spike, South Korea has significantly eased quarantine restrictions and reshaped its COVID-19 response to focus on at-home treatment and rapid antigen testing.

How to deal with the pandemic's economic impact is a hot topic in the March 9 presidential vote. Opinion surveys show liberal governing party candidate Lee Jae-myung and his conservative opposition rival Yoon Suk Yeol running neck-and-neck. By law, current President Moon Jae-in is barred from seeking reelection and his single five-year term ends in May.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

Caption A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a woman at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a woman at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon