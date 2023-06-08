South Korean inquiry to look into 237 more foreign adoptions suspected to have laundered origins

About 200,000 South Koreans, mostly girls, were adopted to the West in the past six decades, creating what’s believed to be the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees.

Most were placed with white parents in the United States and Europe during the 1970s and ’80s. South Korea was then ruled by a succession of military dictatorships, which were focused on economic growth and saw adoptions as a tool to reduce the number of mouths to feed, erase the “social problem” of unwed mothers and deepen ties with the democratic West.

The military governments implemented special laws aimed at promoting foreign adoptions that in practice allowed adoption agencies to bypass proper child relinquishment practices as they sent thousands of children to the West year after year during the adoptions' heyday.

Most adoptees were registered by agencies as abandoned orphans found abandoned on the streets, although they frequently had relatives who could be easily identified or found. That practice often makes their roots difficult or impossible to trace.

It wasn’t until 2013 that South Korea’s government required foreign adoptions to go through family courts, ending a decadeslong policy that allowed agencies to dictate child relinquishments and international transfers of custodies.