South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation

Yoon closed his speech Tuesday by pointing out that the first mission of the U.N. after its founding in 1945 was to approve South Korea “as the sole legitimate government on the Korean Peninsula” and to also help defend the country against the North during the Korean War by sending in U.N. forces.

“Thanks to such efforts by the United Nations, Korea was able to become what it is today,” he said, invoking his nation's formal name: “As such, the Republic of Korea will protect and expand the freedom of global citizens; and together with the United Nations, we will fulfill our responsibilities to promote peace and prosperity around the world.”

