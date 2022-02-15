Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

South Korean presidential hopefuls begin official campaigns

Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Nation & World
By HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press
36 minutes ago
Candidates for South Korea’s presidential election began their formal, 22-day campaigns Tuesday in a race tainted by intense political strife over allegations involving the main candidates and their families

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Candidates for South Korea's presidential election began their formal campaigns Tuesday in a race tainted by intense political strife over allegations involving the main candidates and their families.

Liberal governing party candidate Lee Jae-myung and his conservative opposition rival Yoon Suk Yeol are the major candidates of the 14 registered with South Korea’s election authorities. Recent opinion surveys show them running neck-and-neck.

The March 9 vote comes as South Korea faces a range of critical issues such as an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, an advanced North Korean nuclear program and an intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China. Both Lee and Yoon have been criticized as lacking clear, long-term foreign policy and strategies to handle other challenges while instead focusing on negative campaigns to attack each other.

Lee has faced an allegation that he was involved in a dubious property development project launched when he was a city mayor. His wife recently apologized over allegations that she had civil servants do her personal errands. Yoon, for his part, has faced an allegation that he resorted to shamanism, while his wife apologized for allegedly exaggerating and falsifying her professional careers.

The winner of the election is to be inaugurated as South Korea’s next president on May 10 for a single five-year term. Current President Moon Jae-in is barred by law from seeking reelection.

During the 22-day official campaign period, the candidates and their election campaigners can deliver speeches at public places, run campaign ads on newspapers, TV and internet and send text messages and emails to voters, according to the National Election Commission.

caption arrowCaption
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

caption arrowCaption
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

caption arrowCaption
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

caption arrowCaption
Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

caption arrowCaption
Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

caption arrowCaption
Lee Jae-myung, center, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, wait for his arrival during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, listen to his speech during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, listen to his speech during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, listen to his speech during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is greeted by supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, poses with his supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, poses with his supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, center, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, poses with his supporters during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

caption arrowCaption
Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, raises his hands during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Candidates kicked off official campaign on Tuesday for South Korea's presidential election on March 9. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

In Other News
1
Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine
2
Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension
3
GOP positions to grab left-leaning Nashville in US House map
4
Guns to garden tools: Colorado group seeks change, healing
5
Pressure mounts on Congress to curb lawmaker stock trading
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top