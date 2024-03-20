South Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 4 crewmembers rescued and 7 missing

The island is just off the southwestern end of Japan's Honshu main island, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Tokyo.

The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

Footage on NHK television showed the ship completely upside down, a rough sea washing over its red underside.

The conditions of the rescued crewmembers were immediately not known.

NHK television reported the crew included a Chinese national, two South Koreans and eight Indonesians.

No other details, including how the ship capsized, were immediately known.