South Korea's daily virus jump exceeds 7,000 for 1st time

Officials have been scrambling to administer booster shots and they are monitoring a larger number of mild cases at home to preserve hospital beds for patients who are sicker.

Wednesday’s daily infection tally was 1,800 more than the previous one-day record of 5,352 set on Saturday, illustrating how the delta variant has ripped through the country after it loosened social distancing rules in November to address economic concerns.

In allowing larger social gatherings and longer indoor dining hours at restaurants, officials had hoped that the country’s improving vaccination rates would help suppress hospitalizations and deaths even if the virus continues to spread.

But there has been a surge in serious cases and fatalities among people in their 60s and older, including those whose immunities have waned after getting inoculated soon after the vaccine rollout began in February.

Following weeks of criticism by health experts, officials enforced tighter virus restrictions starting Monday, banning private social gatherings of seven or more people in the greater Seoul area and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status at restaurants, movie theaters, museums and other indoor venues.

South Korea has also tightened its borders to fend off the new omicron coronavirus variant since identifying its first cases last week that were linked to arrivals from Nigeria. The KDCA said health workers confirmed two new omicron cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 38.

While the emergence of omicron has triggered global alarm and pushed governments around the world to tighten their borders, scientists say it remains unclear whether the new variant is more contagious, more likely to evade the protection provided by vaccines or more likely to cause serious illnesses than previous versions of the virus.

South Korea is currently requiring all passengers arriving from abroad to quarantine for at least 10 days, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. The country has banned short-term foreign travelers arriving from nine African nations, including South Africa and Nigeria.

Medical workers take nasal samples from people at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).

People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon).