Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico

“It could be a major hurricane when it reaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday,” the center said.

Michael Lowry, a hurricane specialist and storm surge expert, wrote in his latest update that it's likely a Category 3 or stronger hurricane “will threaten parts of north Florida or its sweeping Big Bend before the work week is done.”

The cluster of storms was located about 130 miles (205 kilometers) south-southwest of Grand Cayman on Monday. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving north at 6 mph (9 kph).

A hurricane watch was in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and eastern Mexico from Cabo Catoche to Tulum. A tropical storm warning was in effect for eastern Mexico from Río Lagartos to Tulum and for the Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Río and the Isle of Youth.

Up to eight inches of rain is forecast for western Cuba and the Cayman Islands with isolated total of some 12 inches (30 centimeters). Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain is expected for the eastern Yucatán Peninsula, with isolated total of more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) inches.

Heavy rainfall also is forecast for the Southeast U.S. starting on Wednesday, threatening flash and river flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile, up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of storm surge is forecast for parts of Cuba and Mexico.

On Monday, authorities in the Cayman Islands closed schools as forecasters warned of heavy flooding associated with the disturbance, expected to cut a path between Cuba and Mexico's Yucatán peninsula in upcoming days.

Helene would be the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.