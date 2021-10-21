Southern African states send delegation to troubled Eswatini

The delegation is led by South Africa's former justice minister Jeff Radebe. The regional body sent a delegation earlier this year and was criticized for not meeting with representatives of the pro-democracy movement.

Mduduzi Simelane, a dissident member of Eswatini's parliament who faces arrest for his involvement in pro-democracy activities, said the situation in the country is worsening.

“We hope that as Ramaphosa sends these envoys to Swaziland, they will be looking to address the problems of the people of Swaziland, not only to listen to Mswati," said Simelane, using the country's previous name, which was abruptly changed by the king in 2018.

“We are not sure whether this action was spurred by the violence that Mswati unleashed on people yesterday (Wednesday), or what the motivation is,” said Simelane, who said he was speaking to The Associated Press from hiding as he feared for his life.

The king's government has tried to suppress the demonstrations by restricting internet access as videos of the unrest had spread on social media.

MTN Eswatini, the country’s biggest mobile operator, confirmed in a statement on Thursday that it had been instructed to close some services.

“The business has implemented the directive and access to Facebook and Facebook Messenger has been suspended," said Eswatini MTN.

“We will continue engaging with the relevant stakeholders to minimize the impact and duration of the service disruption,” the group said in a statement.