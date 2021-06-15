Southern Baptist Convention faces push from the right

Neither Litton nor Mohler have run aggressive campaigns like Stone.

The Southern Baptist Convention is structured as a loose network of independent churches that pools money for tasks like missions and evangelism. The role of president is primarily a bully pulpit, but the president does have the power to make committee appointments that can then set the direction of the denomination.

That’s what happened in the 1980s when a group carried out what they called the Conservative Resurgence, pushing out more liberal leaders and helping forge an alliance between white evangelicals and Republican conservatism. The recent charges of liberalism in high places have stunned many in a convention where leaders have to affirm a deeply conservative statement of faith. Among other things, it declares that marriage is between one man and one woman, that human life is sacred and begins at conception and that only men should be pastors.

At least one prominent Black pastor has said he will leave the SBC if Stone is elected. An effort to repudiate critical race theory, supported by Stone, has already led to the departure of some Black pastors over what they said was racial insensitivity from overwhelmingly white leadership.

The role of women in ministry could also pop up after bestselling Christian author Beth Moore left the denomination earlier this year. Beyond the issue of women pastors, some members believe that women should never preach to men or even teach them in Sunday school. Conservative Baptist Network members have accused Litton of being too egalitarian. And the Southern Baptist church founded by Rick Warren, author of “The Purpose Driven Life,” recently ordained three female ministers.

Meanwhile, the issue of how to handle sexual abuse allegations has recently blown up thanks to leaked letters from the SBC’s former top public policy official and secret recordings of meetings. They purport to show some leaders tried to slow-walk efforts to hold churches accountable and to intimidate and retaliate against those who advocated on the issue. Stone is specifically called out as pushing back against accountability efforts, an accusation he has called outrageous.

An announcement by Southern Baptist Executive Committee president Ronnie Floyd on Friday that the body is hiring a third party to investigate the allegations hasn't satisfied everyone. Some pastors are demanding an independent task force, saying they don’t trust the committee to oversee an investigation of itself.

“It is hard to imagine that a body of believers of the Lord Jesus would vote to limit in any way an investigation to find the truth when there are serious allegations related to sexual abuse,” Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary president Danny Akin tweeted on Monday. “Praying our Convention charts the right course tomorrow.”

