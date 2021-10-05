Southern Baptist panel to open legal records for abuse probe

“What we're doing is about creating chaos,” committee member Joe Knott of North Carolina said in opposition to the waiver.

The messengers “voted to investigate sexual abuse” but not to “void our insurance,” he said.

Another member, Mike Keahbone of Oklahoma, countered that the committee also had a “spiritual fiduciary duty.”

“We have victims who have been waiting for a long time for a tangible step towards healing," he said.

The Executive Committee has come under scrutiny particularly since a 2019 report by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News documenting hundreds of cases of abuse in Southern Baptist churches, including several in which alleged perpetrators remained in ministry.

The review will be overseen by a task force and conducted by an investigative firm, Guidepost Solutions.

