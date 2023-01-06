Southwest's strong 2022 rebound soured by holiday debacle

It is a devastating turn financially and reputationally for the Dallas carrier, which led all U.S. airlines in profit during the first nine months of 2022, a year of recovery for the airline industry.

Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31. That will result in a pre-tax negative impact in the range of $725 million to $825 million, a net loss for the fourth quarter, the airline said Friday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.