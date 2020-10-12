Southwest Airlines to expand in Houston and Chicago in 2021

Southwest already serves smaller airports in both cities — Hobby in Houston and Midway in Chicago. The airline said it expects to return to Houston George Bush Intercontinental, where United is the dominant carrier, and launch service at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport, where both United and American Airlines have major operations, in the first half of next year.

The move comes as the airline struggles with a steep drop in travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Southwest entered the downturn in stronger financial health than United or American, and its lesser reliance on moribund business travel could give it a further advantage. Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Watterson said Southwest also has idle planes that it can use for the new service.