Southwest wildfires force evacuations, tighten resources

In New Mexico, the Mora County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuations for more residents as winds fueled a blaze that has burned more than 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) since Sunday. Meanwhile, another fire was sparked Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area along the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque.

Red flag warnings were on tap across New Mexico on Wednesday and through the rest of the week. Winds were expected to be lighter Wednesday in Arizona but will strengthen Thursday and Friday, said Mark Stubblefield of the National Weather Service.

In Colorado, new wildfires prompted evacuations in Monte Vista, a city of about 4,150 people in the southern part of the state, as well as near Longmont. Flames and billowing smoke could be seen on a street surrounded by buildings as fire crews responded, according to video from a reporter for the Alamosa Citizen.

The number of acres burned in the U.S. so far this year is about 30% above the 10-year average — a figure that has gone up from 20% just earlier this month as the fire danger shifted from the southern U.S. to the Southwest, where above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation have combined with spring winds to elevate the chances for more catastrophic fires.

On the outskirts of Flagstaff where tourists and locals revel in hiking and horseback riding trails, camping spots, and the vast expanse of cinder fields for off-road vehicle use, flames soared as high as 100 feet (30 meters). Popular national monuments including Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki were closed because of the wildfire.

“It's just a unique community and we're fortunate to live here,” said Jon Stoner, who evacuated his home Tuesday. “We feel very lucky with the views we have and the surrounding forest.”

Some residents' homes were burned to the ground, though Coconino County hasn't said exactly how many. Officials said Tuesday evening that 766 homes and 1,000 animals had been evacuated, and about 250 structures remained threatened.

One man who reportedly was trapped in his home by the flames was able to get out, Coconino County sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton said Wednesday.

Firefighters were expected to move through neighborhoods Wednesday to cool down any smoldering spots and assess what's most at risk. Paxton said no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The wildfire's size has surpassed another that burned in the same area in 2010. Resident Kathy Vollmer said her husband stayed behind then, spraying down the house they've lived in since 1999 to protect it. But this time was different, she said, describing a wall of fire in her backyard.

The couple grabbed their three dogs but left a couple of cats behind.

“We just hope they are going to be OK," she said.

U.S. 89, the main route between Flagstaff and far northern Arizona, and communities on the Navajo Nation, remained closed.

The fire started Sunday afternoon northeast of Flagstaff and its cause is under investigation. The county declared an emergency after the wildfire ballooned from 100 acres (40 hectares) Tuesday morning to over 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) by evening. It was estimated at more than 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews have yet to corral any part of it.

The surrounding mountains were shrouded in smoke as ash rained down from the sky. Residents reported hearing propane tanks bursting amid the flames.

“It was very surreal,” said Ali Taranto, who helped a woman next door evacuate.

Neighbors offered their homes to evacuees and their backyards to animals that included sheep, goats and horses. A shelter was set up at a local middle school where a community meeting was planned Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere in Arizona, a wildfire burned 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers) of brush and timber in the forest about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Prescott. Several small communities that included summer homes and hunting cabins were evacuated.

Associated Press writer Paul Davenport in Phoenix and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

Smoke from the Tunnel Fire fills the sky in Doney Park, outside Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The wildfire doubled in size overnight after tearing through two-dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. The fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned from over 9 square miles Tuesday evening to 26 square miles by Wednesday morning. ( Cheryl L. Miller-Woody via AP)

