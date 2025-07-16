Southwestern Iceland volcano erupts, prompting evacuation of town and geothermal spa

The town of Grindavik was evacuated shortly after the seismic activity began, with campers and guests at the Blue Lagoon forced to quickly pack their bags, RUV reported.

Lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000 meters (2,296 to 3,280 feet) wide, but the molten rock isn’t threatening any infrastructure, the Met Office said.

Grindavik has been evacuated repeatedly since November 2023 when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for some 800 years.