Spacewalkers finishing 4 years of power upgrades for station

NASA expects these batteries to last the rest of the space station's operating life.

Other spacewalking chores Monday for Hopkins and Glover include installing a new camera on the U.S. Destiny lab and replacing parts in the camera system outside the station's Japanese lab, named Kibo, or Hope in English.

During a spacewalk on Wednesday, the two astronauts made improvements to the European lab, Columbus.

Two more spacewalks will be conducted in about a month to get ready for additional solar panels set for delivery later this year.

Seven astronauts currently live on the space station: four Americans, two Russians and one Japanese.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.