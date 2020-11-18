Spacewalking astronauts prep for 2021 arrival of Russian lab

The new 22-ton lab — stretching 43 feet (13 meters) long — is so big that it will be launched from Kazakhstan by a powerful Proton rocket. Once at the orbiting outpost, it will double as an air lock and docking port.

The science lab's launch — nearly a decade late because of a long string of repairs — is targeted for sometime early next year.

Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov arrived with an American last month on a Soyuz capsule. Like the newly arrived SpaceX crew, the Russian-launched astronauts will remain on board until spring.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This photo provided by NASA shows Russian astronauts Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, both center, on a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as they prepare for next year's arrival of a long-delayed lab. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by NASA shows Russian astronauts Commander Sergey Ryzhikov, left in red stripes, and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, back left, on a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as they prepare for next year's arrival of a long-delayed lab. (NASA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited