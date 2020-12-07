SpaceX capsules parked side-by-side at station for 1st time

“It’s pretty amazing to think that less than a month ago you docked four crew members," radioed Rubins, a microbiologist and one of four Americans on board. "And now you're bringing a vehicle full of world class science for us to execute.”

The crew also includes two Russians and one Japanese.

SpaceX redesigned its cargo ships to be as big as its spacious crew capsules in order to pack more in.

The cargo Dragon will remain at the space station for a month, before parachuting into the Atlantic with science samples and discarded gear. The crew Dragon will stay up until spring.

