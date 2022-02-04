SpaceX, NASA looking into sluggish chutes on last 2 flights

Officials said the lagging parachutes also occurred during development and in previous cargo missions, and could just be a natural feature of the multiple-chute design. Despite the slow opening of one of the four large chutes, the capsules still descended at a safe rate, they noted. The descent data was near normal, Gerstenmaier said.

Only three of four parachutes are needed for a safe splashdown off the Florida coast, according to officials.

Similar parachutes are used on Boeing's Starliner crew capsule and NASA's Orion moon capsule, neither of which has launched astronauts yet. These, too, sometimes lag when inflating, Stich said, and so the results of the SpaceX investigation will be shared.

