Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

MADRID (AP) — Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalized after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.
The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition.
The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train.
Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.
Traffic on the line remained interrupted Monday.
In Other News
1
United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's 'Lightyear' from showing
2
1/6 panel to hear Trump campaign manager, probe election lie
3
Bachelet will not stand for 2nd term as human rights chief
4
'Worrying trend': Post-Cold War drop in nukes could be over
5
Jihadi attacks mount in Burkina Faso despite junta's efforts