Spain arrests 32 allegedly linked to Italy's 'ndrangheta mob

The authorities seized 18 kilos (40 pounds) of amphetamine, 4.5 kilos (10 pounds) of cocaine, firearms, 300,000 euros in cash (about $300,000) and 600 cannabis plants.

The operation took place on two different days last week on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza and involved 500 law enforcement officers from the Spanish Civil Guard, Italy's Carabinieri and Guardia de Finanza, supported by the European bodies for police and justice, Europol and Eurojust.