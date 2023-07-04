BreakingNews
Camara signs guaranteed contract with Suns
X

Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 22 minutes ago
The Spanish government has declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government on Tuesday declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies.

Over the past two years, Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.

The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020.

The government approved the measure at a weekly Cabinet meeting. It takes effect once it's published in the State Gazette in the coming days.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UN nuclear agency endorses Japan's plan to release treated radioactive...
2
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in...
3
Chanel haute couture makes a subdued ode to Parisian elegance in...
4
Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia's Chechnya...
5
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top